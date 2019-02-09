Demetrius Denzel-Dyson: Puts up surprisingly solid effort Friday
Denzel-Dyson tallied 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds in the 116-98 loss to Windy City on Friday.
Denzel-Dyson nearly led the team in scoring despite coming off the bench and playing just 22 minutes, as Fort Wayne was utterly stifled throughout the contest from the tip. The soon-to-be 24-year-old guard is only averaging 6.8 points and 2.7 rebounds in 31 games with Fort Wayne this season, so it's possible Friday's performance could free up a few more minutes for the guard moving forward.
