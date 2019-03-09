Demetrius Denzel-Dyson: Sets season high in win
Denzel-Dyson (undisclosed) scored 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt), and also tallied two rebounds to go along with an assist Friday in the win over Lakeland.
Denzel-Dyson missed Wednesday's game against Long Island with an undiagnosed absence, but managed to make his return Friday and ultimately set a season-high in points. The undrafted rookie is averaging 7.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 37 games with Fort Wayne.
