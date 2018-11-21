Demetrius Jackson: Piles up 21 points

Jackson scored 21 points and tallied six rebounds to go along with six assists in the win Tuesday over the Charge.

Jackson didn't play in the loss Saturday to Raptors 905, but the guard has performed when he's been inserted into the starting lineup. On a two-way contract for what figures to be much of the season, Jackson will continue to mature as a player with the Blue Coats unless the 76ers suddenly need depth in the backcourt.