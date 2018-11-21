Demetrius Jackson: Piles up 21 points
Jackson scored 21 points and tallied six rebounds to go along with six assists in the win Tuesday over the Charge.
Jackson didn't play in the loss Saturday to Raptors 905, but the guard has performed when he's been inserted into the starting lineup. On a two-way contract for what figures to be much of the season, Jackson will continue to mature as a player with the Blue Coats unless the 76ers suddenly need depth in the backcourt.
More News
-
76ers' Demetrius Jackson: Recalled from G League•
-
76ers' Demetrius Jackson: Off to solid start•
-
76ers' Demetrius Jackson: Inks two-way deal with Philly•
-
76ers' Demetrius Jackson: Plays team high 27 minutes in loss•
-
76ers' Demetrius Jackson: Drops team-high six dimes Friday•
-
76ers' Demetrius Jackson: With Sixers on Monday•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.