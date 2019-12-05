Demetrius Jackson: Remains out Wednesday
Jackson (foot) remained inactive for Wednesday's game against Grand Rapids.
The severity behind Jackson's left foot injury hasn't been made apparent, but the 25-year old has not played since a Nov. 24 matchup against Sioux Falls. Across four contests this season, Jackson is averaging 10 points and 26.6 minutes per game.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.