Demetrius Jackson: Scores 17 in loss to Drive

Jackson scored 17 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with five assists and five rebounds in Delaware's win over Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

The Notre Dame product had been battling a hip injury through January and February, but he's not played in each of the Sevens' last three games, with Tuesday representing by far his best effort during that stretch. For the season, Jackson holds averages of 14.6 points, 4.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.