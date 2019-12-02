Deng Adel: Back on bench in Sunday's loss
Adel provided 10 points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a block across 25 minutes in Sunday's loss to Maine.
Adel returned to his usual bench role for Long Island with Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot returning to the fold. He continued his weel-rounded play, however, though he was unable to get his shot going from three. Adel is one of Long Island's primary rotational members, so the move back to the bench didn't impact his workload too much.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...