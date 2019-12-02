Adel provided 10 points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a block across 25 minutes in Sunday's loss to Maine.

Adel returned to his usual bench role for Long Island with Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot returning to the fold. He continued his weel-rounded play, however, though he was unable to get his shot going from three. Adel is one of Long Island's primary rotational members, so the move back to the bench didn't impact his workload too much.