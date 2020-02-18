Deng Adel: Back to bench in loss
Adel recorded eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Blue.
Despite returning to the bench, Adel still saw 25 minutes of run and played a significant role for Long Island. In 24.0 minutes per game on the year, Adel's averaging 12.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 24.0 minutes.
