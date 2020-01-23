Deng Adel: Double-doubles in win
Adel recorded 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes during Wednesday's win over Canton.
Adel recorded his second double-double of the season, grabbing a season-best 11 rebounds in Wednesday's effort. He's enmeshed himself in the starting five since returning from an undisclosed injury, though he's seen just 42 total minutes over his past two games. On the season, the Louisville product's averaging 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 22.5 minutes per contest.
