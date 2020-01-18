Deng Adel: Drops 21 in return
Adel scored 21 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and added eight rebounds, two assists and a steal in 21 minutes during Friday's win over the Red Claws.
Adel was masterful in his return from an undisclosed injury that had sidelined him for nearly two weeks. He'll look to step into a larger role as Long Island is now without both Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Henry Ellenson, both of whom were ahead of Adel on the depth chart. Across 14 games, the 22-year-old's averaging 11.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 22.4 minutes.
