Deng Adel: Hits double-digits in points
Adel contributed 22 points (10-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot in the win Thursday over the Mad Ants.
Adel has watched teammates Chris Boucher and Jordan Loyd take on the majority of the scoring load this season, but at least Thursday the 21-year-old forward could consider himself a pivotal piece in the process. Adel is averaging 12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists through 11 games this season.
