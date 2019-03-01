Adel (knee) scored 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT) including the game-winning basket in Thursday's 116-114 victory. He also contributed 10 rebounds.

Forget the double-double, Adel's game-clinching double-clutch basket was a site to behold and certainly one of the two-way player's best moments with Canton to date. Expect Adel to continue starting at power forward so long as he's in the G League.