Deng Adel: Plays 19 minutes off bench
Adel supplied five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Skyhawks.
Adel posted a solid line, finishing with a plus-three net rating in 19 minutes. He's failed to impress enough to get a second contract after seeing action in 19 games for Cleveland last year. Through six G-league games, including three starts, Adel's providing 11.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from three in 27.6 minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...