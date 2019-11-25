Adel supplied five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Skyhawks.

Adel posted a solid line, finishing with a plus-three net rating in 19 minutes. He's failed to impress enough to get a second contract after seeing action in 19 games for Cleveland last year. Through six G-league games, including three starts, Adel's providing 11.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from three in 27.6 minutes.