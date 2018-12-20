Adel scored 20 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks during the loss Wednesday to the Hustle.

Adel has seen a number of minutes this season, averaging 23.6 through 18 games.That hasn't translated to points, however, as the small forward is only averaging 12.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in those aforementioned contests.