Adel posted 29 points (10-21 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 38 minutes in Friday's loss to Raptors 905.

Adel buoyed Long Island's starters in place of Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, impressing with his effort on both ends of the floor. The 22-year-old's rotated in-and-out of the starting lineup throughout the season, joining the first team in four-of-seven games. Though he's averaging a solid 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 29.1 minutes per game so far, Adel continues to be hampered by a sub-par three-point stroke as he's shooting just 26.9 percent from long-range on 3.7 attempts per game.