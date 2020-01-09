Deng Adel: Sidelined with undisclosed injury
Adel was held out of Wednesday's tilt with Grand Rapids due to an undisclosed injury.
It's unclear what exactly's afflicting Adel, who was playing a pivotal role for Long Island. Barring any further updates from the team, Adel can be considered day-to-day heading into Saturday's game against the Swarm.
