Adel recorded eight points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 13 minutes during Monday's loss to the 905.

Adel was productive in limited run Monday. His workload continues to fluctuate and should, even more, going forward with Nicholas Claxton recently joining Long Island. Across nine games, including four starts, so far, Adel's averaging 12.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 26.9 minutes.