Adel was waived by the Nets on Monday, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Adel, who averaged 1.7 points and 1.0 rebounds in 10.2 minutes across 19 games for the Cavaliers last year, could be looking for a new home as the Nets reportedly waived the forward Monday. Considering the fact that the Nets still hold Adels' G-League rights, it seems like he'll end up playing in Long Island for at least part of the upcoming season.