Deng Adel: Waived by Brooklyn
Adel was waived by the Nets on Monday, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
Adel, who averaged 1.7 points and 1.0 rebounds in 10.2 minutes across 19 games for the Cavaliers last year, could be looking for a new home as the Nets reportedly waived the forward Monday. Considering the fact that the Nets still hold Adels' G-League rights, it seems like he'll end up playing in Long Island for at least part of the upcoming season.
More News
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...