Deni Avdija: Heading to NBA

Avdija announced Thursday in an appearance on ESPN's "Get Up" that he'll make himself eligible for the 2020 NBA Draft, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.

A 6-foot-9, 215-pound wing from Israel, Avdija is widely considered to be one of the top international players in the draft, with ESPN listing him as its No. 5 prospect. The 19-year-old has yet to develop a reliable outside shot at this stage of his career, but he boasts above-average ballhandling and playmaking skills for a player of his age and size. He spent the past season with Maccabi Tel Aviv, averaging 7.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 19.8 minutes per game between Israeli Premier League and EuroLeague play.