Avdija was named the MVP of the Israeli League, EuroHoops.net reports.

The 19-year-old became the youngest player to ever take home the award, and he was also named the "Israeli Player of the Year". In 28 regular season games, Avdija averaged 13.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He's widely projected to be a high-lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.