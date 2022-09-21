Smith inked a one-year contract with the Hornets on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Smith has bounced around the NBA over the past few seasons, logging time with the Knicks, Pistons and most recently the Trail Blazers. The former ninth overall pick appeared in 37 games for Portland in 2021-22, averaging 5.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals across 17.4 minutes of action. Smith joins a relatively thin Charlotte backcourt and will look to push second-year guard James Bouknight for backup minutes behind LaMelo Ball.