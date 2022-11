Mahoney notched 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal across 28 minutes in Saturday's 127-122 win over Texas.

Mahoney made his first start to the season and looked impressive even if his final stat line wasn't eye-popping. He was particularly deadly from three-point range, and this was clearly an upgrade over the season opener in which he only scored two points across 19 minutes.