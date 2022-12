Mahoney didn't score a single point (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and racked up two rebounds, two blocks and an assist across 25 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss to the Vipers.

Mahoney didn't have a big role on offense and once again struggled to make an impact on the box score despite playing the second-most minutes of any bench player for Austin. That lack of offensive contributions is not going to change any time soon.