Mahoney recorded 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and three assists across 25 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss to Birmingham.

This was Mahoney's first double-digit game since Jan. 13, when he recorded 13 points against Mexico City, and overall he hasn't done much off the bench this season. He's averaging just 4.6 points per contest in the campaign.