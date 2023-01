Mahoney recorded two points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds, an assist and four steals across 29 minutes in Saturday's loss to Mexico City.

Mahoney earned a spot start as Austin attempted to shake things up following a rough start to the season, but he struggled massively with his shot and failed to make a big impact. He's averaging 6.1 points per game off the bench this season.