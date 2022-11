Valentine logged 36 minutes and added 17 points (5-9 FG, 5-9 3PT, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals Friday against the Westchester Knicks.

Valentine did the majority of his scoring damage from beyond the arc, and he also stuff the stat sheet in a 119-111 victory in the season opener. As one of the more experienced players on this team, he should see plenty of playing time this season, leading Maine with 36 minutes Friday evening.