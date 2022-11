Valentine tallied seven points (3-8 FG, 1-6 3PT), 13 rebounds and six assists in 21 minutes Sunday against Delaware.

Valentine's play has somewhat fallen off after a strong start to the season, as he's scored in double figures in one of his last three contests after doing so in each of his first four matchups of the 2022-23 campaign. He continues to contribute by crashing the glass and finding his teammates for buckets, however, as he's averaging 8.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists through seven games.