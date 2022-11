Valentine collected 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3PT, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes Sunday against the Westchester Knicks.

Valentine recorded his first double-double of the 2022-23 G League campaign and continues to produce for his squad across the board. He's now 8-for-16 from beyond the arc through his first two games of the season and has strong on the offensive end overall.