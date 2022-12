Valentine tallied 25 points (10-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 37 minutes Sunday against Raptors 905.

Valentine turned in his best scoring performance of the 2022-23 campaign, and he did so by drilling five triples, which ties his season high. The guard hadn't reached the 20-point threshold since Nov. 30 entering the day, but he's shown that he's more than capable of carrying his team in scoring when needed.