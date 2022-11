Valentine tallied 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3PT, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 37 minutes Sunday against Long Island.

Valentine recorded his second double-double in as many games and shot well from the field, especially from beyond the arc. He's averaging 16.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals over his first three games of the 2022-23 season.