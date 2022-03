Valentine (hand) logged 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-9 3Pt), 13 rebounds and eight assists across 31 minutes during Friday's 106-103 loss to the Lakeland Magic.

Valentine logged his first G League game since February. Though the 28-year-old was a backup against Lakeland, Valentine's recent statistical output indicates he has what it takes to regularly start again. Valentine averaged 16.3 points and 10.8 rebounds during January.