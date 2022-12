Valentine posted 25 points (9-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 37 minutes Monday against the South Bay Lakers.

Valentine led Maine in scoring and was red hot from deep in this one. The Michigan State product has been on a tear of late, reaching the 20-point threshold in each of his last three contests while remaining effective on the boards and as a distributor of the basketball.