Burton led the Blue with 27 points (10-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and five steals in the Blue's 130-117 win over the Skyforce on Sunday.

Burton played well on efficient shooting Sunday, but that's nothing new for the rookie. Averaging 17 points per game on 45.7 percent shooting, Burton has emerged as a consistent force on the Blue's offensive end, able to stretch the court somewhat with his ranged touch while finding open looks on drives. Burton's five steals played a big roll as well, as it helped the Blue stay on top of the Skyforce throughout the game. Look for Burton to continue delivering solid stat sheets, though not every night will be a near-30 point performance