Burton tallied 16 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 win over the Blue.

Burton posted team highs in minutes (38) and point differential (plus-14) Wednesday. He was also active defensively and is averaging 1.7 steals-plus-blocks on the season.