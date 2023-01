Burton recorded 26 points (9-11 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 122-104 win over the Squadron.

Burton posted a season-high 26 points after posting his highest scoring mark in the previous game. He is shooting 75 percent on 6.0 three-point attempts over his last two games.