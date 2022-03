Burton logged 19 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 114-106 win over the Iowa Wolves.

Burton redeemed himself after logging lackluster stat lines across his previous two G League games. Across 25 matchups this year, he has averaged 15.6 points and 6.3 rebounds.