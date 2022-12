Burton tallied 17 points (5-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two steals, one assist and one rebound in 26 minutes during Sunday's 128-102 win over the Ignite.

Burton provided a scoring spark off the bench Sunday in a blowout victory. Burton played in his first game since suffering a left hand bone fracture in early November. While he was unable to score from two-point range, he was efficient from deep.