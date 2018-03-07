Play

Jones totaled 37 points (12-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block during Tuesday's narrow 119-116 road loss at Rio Valley.

Jones continued his rapid scoring pace, dropping in 37 on 57.1 percent shooting and recording his third double-double this season. The 6-8 forward has recently taken command of Fort Wayne's offense, as he has scored in double figures in every game since Jan. 5 while commonly scoring past the 25-point mark. Jones has increased his season averages since his slow start to 17.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season.

