Jones amassed 36 points (13-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT), five rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block during Wednesday's 128-110 win over host Wisconsin.

The G-League Slam Dunk contest winner in 2018 erupted for a career high as he reached the 30-point mark for the first time in his career. Since scoring seven points on Jan. 5, Jones has been on a hot streak, averaging 21.2 points over his last 14 games and reaching the 20-point mark in half of those games.