Jones exploded for 42 points (12-21 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 12-13 FT) and added seven rebounds and two steals during Monday's 121-107 win over the visiting Herd.

Monday's scoring performance was a new career high for Jones, as he also converted a career high 12 free-throw attempts while shooting an efficient 57.1 percent from the field. The former Miami (FL) standout has been one of the reasons for the Mad Ants' success this season, as Jones is averaging 18.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game across 48 games played.