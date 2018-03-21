DeQuan Jones: Explodes for 42
Jones exploded for 42 points (12-21 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 12-13 FT) and added seven rebounds and two steals during Monday's 121-107 win over the visiting Herd.
Monday's scoring performance was a new career high for Jones, as he also converted a career high 12 free-throw attempts while shooting an efficient 57.1 percent from the field. The former Miami (FL) standout has been one of the reasons for the Mad Ants' success this season, as Jones is averaging 18.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game across 48 games played.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...