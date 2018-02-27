DeQuan Jones: Goes off for career high
Jones added 40 points (14-22 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block during Sunday's 103-89 win over visiting Iowa.
Jones totaled a new career high with 40 points Sunday as he continues to see a majority of Fort Wayne's offense lately. The Miami (FL) product has been on a tear recently, averaging a tremendous 31.8 points per game over his last five games. The 27-year-old's season average of 16.9 points has been trending upwards ever since his 29-point outing back on Feb. 7.
