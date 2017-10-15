Play

Jones was waived by the Pacers on Saturday.

Jones was given a training camp deal back in September, but was never expected to make the final roster, which makes Saturday's release unsurprising. He'll likely head to the G-League to start the upcoming campaign, with the hope of sparking some interest from NBA teams later in the season. He could also head overseas after playing in the French LNB Pro B League last season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball