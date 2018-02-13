Jones will compete against four other high-flying G League stars in the G League Slam Dunk Contest that will take place during the International Challenge, scheduled for Feb. 18, per the G League.

Jones, who's averaging 15.5 points and 4.3 board per game, will initially compete in the preliminary round which will be conducted before tip-off of the International Challenge. The championship round will then take place at halftime. Jones has started 35 of 36 games for the Mad Ants and is a key part of their rotation, averaging 29 minutes of run per game. Jones is also shooting 41% from behind the three point arc.