Jones won the G-League Slam Dunk Contest on Sunday, defeating Michael Bryson 86-74 in the final round, Michael Sebring of the News-Sentinel reports.

Jones brought a strong performance Sunday, scoring a 94 out of a possible 100 in the first round and following that with an 86 out of 100 in the second. He was able to score a perfect 50 on his final dunk of the first round before securing the title by scoring a 41 on his final dunk. Jones will look to continue his strong season for the Mad Ants, scoring 15.5 points and collecting 4.3 rebounds in 29.0 minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories