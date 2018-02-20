Jones won the G-League Slam Dunk Contest on Sunday, defeating Michael Bryson 86-74 in the final round, Michael Sebring of the News-Sentinel reports.

Jones brought a strong performance Sunday, scoring a 94 out of a possible 100 in the first round and following that with an 86 out of 100 in the second. He was able to score a perfect 50 on his final dunk of the first round before securing the title by scoring a 41 on his final dunk. Jones will look to continue his strong season for the Mad Ants, scoring 15.5 points and collecting 4.3 rebounds in 29.0 minutes.