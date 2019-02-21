Derek Cooke: Fourth straight double-double
Cooke posted 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 FT), 19 rebounds, three assists and a steal in the 110-108 win over the Herd on Wednesday.
Wednesday was Cooke's fourth straight double-double, but it was his highest rebounding effort during that stretch. Since being acquired from Northern Arizona in late January, Cooke is averaging 9.5 points and 10.5 rebounds across 24.1 minutes per game.
