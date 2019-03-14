Derek Cooke: Registers fifth double-double in March
Cooke finished Monday's dismantling of the Mad Ants with 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist.
That's Cooke's 18th double-double this season, and 12th since joining Raptors 905. Considering five of those have come in the month of March, it's fair to suggest the center is currently playing his best basketball of the G League season.
