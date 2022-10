Culver was drafted by the Delaware Blue Coats with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2022 G League Draft.

Culver averaged over 10.0 points and 9.0 rebounds during all three of his seasons at West Virginia, but he went undrafted during the 2021 NBA Draft. He joined the Fort Wayne Mad Ants at the start of the 2021-22 campaign but never made any appearances for the team. He figures to provide depth to Delaware's frontcourt during the 2022-23 campaign.