Culver recorded one rebound and one assist across four minutes during Monday's 123-108 win over the Cruise

Culver, who was recently waived by the South Bay Lakers, made his Lakeland Magic debut Monday but didn't see enough time on the floor to make much of an impact. The 6-foot-10 center also suited up for Delaware and Mexico City earlier this year, and he's currently averaging 4.1 points and 3.6 rebounds across 16 appearances this season.