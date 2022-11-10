St. Hilaire accrued five points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3PT, 1-1 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 13 minutes of Monday's 114-103 victory over G League Ignite.

St. Hilaire factored into Monday's win, contributing across the stat sheet while operating as the team's backup point guard behind Shaquille Harrison. His positive performance can be taken as an encouraging sign going forward, however, St. Hilaire will face thick competition for bench backcourt minutes some nights as Scotty Pippen and Max Christie bounce between South Bay and Los Angeles.