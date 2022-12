St. Hilaire recorded zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3PT), one assist and one steal in four minutes of play in Thursday's 141-120 win over Salt Lake City.

St Hilaire benefitted from Thursday's blowout, logging four minutes of garbage time minutes. However, he failed to capitalize on the playing time managing to turn the ball over three times while tallying a negative 12 plus/minus.