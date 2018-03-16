Willis finished with 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two steals and one assist during Thursday's 112-102 win over the BayHawks.

The former Kentucky standout has been a fine contributor to the Drive this season and Thursday was no different, adding his eight double-double. So far, Willis is averaging 11.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest across 39 games played.